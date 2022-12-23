Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seize drugs worth Rs 28 lakh, one held

The Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell of Ghatkopar unit on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered high-quality cocaine drugs from his possession.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell recovered drugs worth Rs 28 lakhs in the international market.

According to the Mumbai Police, a case was registered against the accused peddler under NDPS Act.

As per the Mumbai Police officials, the accused was produced in court and was sent to police custody till December 28.

Further investigation regarding the source of drug supply is on.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 18, Mumbai police Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra unit arrested two drug peddlers and seized 500 gm of MD drugs worth Rs 1 Crore from them.

A case has been registered against the drug peddlers under the NDPS act.

Further probe is underway, according to the narcotics-cell Mumbai police Anti Narcotics Cell, Bandra unit.

Last month, in another significant crackdown on the drug trafficking cartels, NCB-Mumbai busted syndicates wherein multiple drugs were seized and four key associates were arrested.

The week-long drive resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kgs (3840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kgs (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam, 19 kgs of Ganja and 1.150 kgs high-grade Hydroponic Weed.The total worth of seized materials was around Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officials informed.

In continuance of the alerted intelligence network, another input was received about an interstate Ganja trafficking syndicate conspiring to transport a consignment from Dhule to Mumbai.

Further efforts in the matter led to the identification of two carriers and the bus route. Accordingly, a field team set out towards a trap location around a bus stand in Mumbai. Upon search of their belongings, 19 kgs of high-quality Ganja was recovered. The contraband was seized accordingly and the persons were arrested.

In view of the consecutive seizures made, further intensive analysis of the intelligence network and data led to input about another international drug trafficking syndicate that was perpetrating to smuggle out high-grade Bud (commonly known as Hydroponic Weed) to Doha, Qatar through courier parcel mode.

( With inputs from ANI )

