Mumbai BEST Bus Tragedy to Hathras Accident: Top Road accidents In Year 2024

Road accidents remain a major threat to public safety across the world with several tragic incidents occurring in recent months. From urban centers like Mumbai to remote hilly areas and neighboring Nepal, these accidents have resulted in many fatalities and injuries. In Mumbai, a bus accident involving a BEST bus led to seven deaths and multiple injuries. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a bus fell into a gorge, killing three people and severely injuring others. Here is the list of Major Road accident that happened in India in 2024.

Mumbai BEST Bus Accident

On the first day of December, Monday, a major accident took place at Mumbai Kurla, when a BEST bus hit a pedestrian, killing 7 people and injuring many others. Following this, the bus driver was arrested and sent to police custody until 21st December. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Kulu Bus Accident

On December 10, 2024, a bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, claimed the lives of three people, including the driver, when the vehicle, carrying 25 to 30 passengers, fell approximately 120 meters into a gorge near Shawad village. Local residents and emergency responders quickly began rescue operations, with 15 injured individuals, 11 in critical condition, being transported to hospitals, including IGMC Shimla and Rampur Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Dinanath, Keshav Ram, and Gulshan. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh offered condolences and urged local authorities to assist victims' families and ensure appropriate medical care. This incident raises ongoing safety concerns regarding road conditions in hilly regions of India.

Nepal Bus Accident

A tragic bus accident occurred in Nepal, resulting in the deaths of 27 Indian pilgrims from Maharashtra and injuring 16 others. The incident took place when the bus, which was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu, veered off the road and fell approximately 250 meters into the Marsyangdi River in the Tanahun district, about 115 kilometers from Kathmandu.

Jammu-Kashmir Van Accident

A serious road accident occurred on 29 July near Poonch road, near the Army camp in Akhnoor town, when an overloaded Matador overturned at high speed. The incident has resulted in injuries to approximately 20-30 passengers, with 10-12 individuals reported to be in serious condition and subsequently referred to Medical College Jammu for advanced treatment. According to preliminary reports, the Matador, which was carrying a significant number of passengers beyond its capacity, lost control and overturned on the highway. The force of the accident led to severe injuries among many passengers, some of whom are in critical condition.

Hathras Accident

A severe road accident occurred in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on December 10, 2024, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to seven others. The incident involved a head-on collision between a truck and a van near Jaitpur village on the Mathura-Kasganj road around 2 PM.

The victims included three men, three women, and a child, all hailing from a nearby village within the jurisdiction of the Chandpa police station. The injured were promptly taken to a medical facility in Aligarh for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed local officials to ensure swift relief operations for the victims.