Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane opposes construction of Urdu Bhavan in Agripada

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has extended his support to Agripada Sangarsh Samiti for protesting against the construction of the Urdu Bhavan in the Agripada area.

Nitesh Rane claimed that earlier the land was reserved for constructing Industrial Training Institute (ITI) but the Maha Vikas Aghadi government allotted the same plot for the construction of Urdu Bhavan, completing the promise of the 2017 BMC manifesto.

Nitesh Rane said that he won't let the government make Urdu Bhavan in the Agripada area.

Rane said, "The majority population is of Hindus and hence Urdu Bhavan shouldn't be made here. There is a government of Hindu ideology and we will not let injustice happen."

Hitting out at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP MLA said, "If Uddhav Thackeray wants to make Urdu learning centre then he should make it at his new Matoshree residence."

"Here the majority is Hindu so construct Urdu Bhavan somewhere else not here... If you want to build Urdu Bhavan then build near Kala Nagar Matoshree," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

