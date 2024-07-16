Mumbai BMW crash accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

Mumbai, July 16 A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent Mihir R. Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case in which a fisherwoman was killed on July 7, to 14 days judicial custody.

Shah, 24, the son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was produced before a court after his six-day police custody ended, and now he has been sent to judicial custody till July 30.

Absconding after the fatal crash and nabbed on July 9 from Palghar after 60 hours, has admitted to driving the BMW while under the influence of alcohol that morning. He rammed into a scooter on which the fisher couple was riding home from Sassoon Docks in Colaba to their Worli gaothan (fishing village) home, injuring Pradip Nakhwa and killing his wife Kaveri Nakhwa, sparking a huge political furore.

