Mumbai Central Public Park to come up on 300 acres land near Worli

Mumbai, July 3 The proposed world-class Mumbai Central Public Park, first of its kind in the country's commercial capital, will come up on 300 acres of land in the Worli area of south Mumbai, officials said here on Wednesday.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it would comprise 120 acres land acquired from the Mahalaxmi Race Course and around 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).

Proposed to be designed on the lines of the New York Central Park, it would be a lush green haven flanked by a concrete jungle of skyscrapers on two sides and the Arabian Sea.

On Tuesday evening, the state government accorded consent to renew the lease agreement on 91 acres of the 211-acres Mahalaxmi Race Course for 30 years, after its earlier lease of 99 years expired around 10 years ago.

The lease agreement with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Sanjog Kabre, Prashant Gaikwad, Vinayak Vispute, RWITC's K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Dr. Ram Shroff, Dilip Thakkar, Niranjan Singh, and others.

"The development of MCPP will enhance Mumbai's international stature and add to the city's green cover from 3,917 acres to 4,212 acres, contributing significantly to enhance the environmental conservation efforts," remarked Shinde.

The oval-shaped Mahalaxmi Race Court, with a racing track of 2.40 km is part of Mumbai's history, heritage and ranks among the best in the country, currently enjoying a Grade II-B Heritage status.

Situated on land donated by the textile tycoon Sir Cusrow N. Wadia, it came up in 1883 but later the BMC had leased it to the RWITC on a 99-year-long lease that ended in May 2013, which is now renewed for another 30 years till May 2053.

After 2013, the BMC had actively pursued to repossess the huge tract of 211 acres for a larger public cause, and after a consensus to resolve the contentious issue, the RWITC got a chunk of 91 acres, and the rest has returned to the civic body.

The BMC is preparing to transform the 120 acres plus the 175 acres of the MCRP into an international level green oasis in south Mumbai, as it is specifically mandated for public use.

