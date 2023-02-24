Mumbai: Constable shoots himself outside Byculla jail, dies

An on-duty police constable was declared dead by the hospital after he shot himself outside the Byculla jail in Mumbai, informed the police on Thursday night.

The deceased officer has been identified as Shyam Vargade (48 years).

He was associated with the Taddeo Local Arm Unit-2, and was posted at Byculla jail.

As per the police, the constable shot himself after which he was rushed to Nair Hospital for treatment, but was declared dead by the hospital.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and have started probing the reason behind the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor