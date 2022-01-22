Mumbai couple arrested in Kolkata for raping, blackmailing woman

Kolkata, Jan 22 Mumbai Police with the help their Kolkata counterparts arrested a couple Syed Yousuf Jamal and his wife Naaz Syed from a hotel in New Market area of Kolkata for allegedly raping a woman for six years and blacking her with the videos of the incidents.

The couple is being taken to Mumbai on transit remand after being produced before a city court.

The incident came to the fore after the victim lodged a complaint at Nagpara police station in Mumbai, alleging that Yousuf used to rape her in front of his wife and Naaz used to video record the entire process.

They threatened to upload the videos of the act on the internet if she complained to the police. In her complaint, the woman also said the couple blackmailed her and took nearly Rs 1.5 core from her. They also used to do some black magic, the complainant alleged.

According to the police, the woman broke her silence after the couple wanted to do the same thing to her teen daughter. After the woman lodged the complaint, the couple fled from Mumbai and were staying separately in two hotels in the New Market area. They were arrested on Saturday evening.

"The Mumbai police wanted help from us and we cooperated with them. The couple has been arrested and we have produced them in the court following which they are being taken to Mumbai," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor