Mumbai court allows Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad for IIFA Awards

Mumbai session court on Wednesday permitted Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to travel to Abu Dhabi for four days to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The court ordered to hand over Chakraborty's passport to her and permitted her to travel to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5.

Riya's lawyer had appealed to the court that the actor has to go to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 8 for the IIFA Award, for which she should be given her passport.

The court accepted the application and directed them to hand over her passport.

She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case and her passport was also deposited.

Sushant's demise led to a series of developments including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an investigation into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB filed a case in August 2020 after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The NCB had frozen Rhea's bank accounts and fixed deposits after her arrest on September 8 that year, to which she claimed that it was done without a reason and is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her.

The ED had on July 31, 2020, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, last year.

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Rajput at the time of his death on June 14, 2020, when he was found dead in his bedroom.

( With inputs from ANI )

