Mumbai Court grants anticipatory bail to Jayshree Patil for protesting outside Sharad Pawar's residence

Mumbai Sessions Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to advocate Jayshree Patil in the case relating to Maharashtra Transport Department workers' protest outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

After a group of over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's residence in the south Mumbai earlier this month, over a 100 people were arrested by the police.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and greater job security.

