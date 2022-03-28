Mumbai: Cow falls & gets trapped in drain, rescue on

Mumbai, March 28 In a freak accident, a full-grown cow fell and got trapped in a drain near Dadar on Monday morning, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said here.

A team of fire brigade officials with ropes was rushed to launch a rescue operation.

The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. at a drain outside the Kabutarkhana locality and some locals alerted the fire brigade.

The rescuers were seen attempting to haul up the brown coloured bovine stuck in the narrow drain with ropes and attempting to calm the shaken creature sitting on the floor.

