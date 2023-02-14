Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Metro construction site, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a container at a Metro construction site near Sidhhivinayak temple in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"Fire broke out in a container at a Metro construction site near Siddhivinayak temple. 2-3 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operation is underway," an official said.

"Our preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit," added the official.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor