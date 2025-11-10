Mumbai-Kolkata SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

A Mumbai to Kolkata SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport after one of the engines failed. The flight has landed safely and all the passengers have been disembarked at the airport on Sunday late at night, November 9. All passengers are safe.

According to airport officials, the SpiceJet flight SG670, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMT) in Mumbai to Kolkata, the pilot reported a malfunction in one of the engines of the aircraft while approaching Kolkata and alerted the airport. The light landed safely at 11.38 pm on Sunday.

“The flight landed safely, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 23:38 on Sunday,” officials told news agency ANI. An Emergency response team, including fire engines, ambulances and medical staff, was deployed and remained on standby during the incident at Kolkata Airport. No injuries or casualties were reported among passengers or crew members.