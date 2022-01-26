Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor unfurls national flag on 73rd Republic Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray were also present in the ceremony.

The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jaipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also unfurled the national flag at his residence. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurled the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the national flag in Bhubaneswar. Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Republic Day parade at Rajpath began earlier today.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are present on this occasion.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

