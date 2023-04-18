Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Mankhurd area, dousing operation underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : A massive fire broke out at a scrap compound at Mandla in the Mankhurd area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

On receiving word of the blaze, several fire brigade engines and local police officers rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames.

Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide, informed sources.

There was no word on casualties, if any, in the fire till the filing of this report.

More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire till last reports.

The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire.

More details are awaited.

