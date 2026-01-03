Mumbai mayor will be from MahaYuti, Hindu and Marathi: Maha CM

Mumbai, Jan 3 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated that the Mayor of Mumbai will be from the MahaYuti alliance and will be "both Hindu and Marathi."

While directly challenging the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray "brotherhood" alliance, Fadnavis, by promising a Marathi-Hindu Mayor, attempted to neutralise the emotional appeal of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS while keeping the BJP's core Hindutva voters aligned. He dismissed the idea of the "Thackeray brand," stating that it ended with Balasaheb Thackeray and that today's voters prioritise development and security over family legacy.

Fadnavis, in his speech at the MahaYuti’s joint rally to kick start the campaign for BMC elections, linked the deportation of illegal immigrants directly to Mumbai's safety. He stated that the "cleansing" of illegal residents is necessary to ensure that the city's resources—like housing and water—are reserved for legitimate citizens and mill workers.

Fadnavis reiterated that the identification and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals is not just a political promise but a "security imperative."

He stated that the government has refined the AI-based tracking systems to ensure that those without valid documentation are found out and sent back, specifically mentioning that "Mumbai will be made safe and secured for its original residents.”

Addressing the long-standing housing crisis, he announced that the government is moving beyond just "lotteries." He mentioned a new framework where the state will act as a guarantor for mill workers' housing loans, effectively using government-backed financial security to ensure every eligible worker gets their home.

He specifically noted that the "waiting period of decades is coming to an end." He accused Uddhav Thackeray of not using the BMC deposits lying in the banks to provide homes to the textile workers.

Fadnavis slammed Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray for trying to take credit for Mumbai’s massive infrastructure projects, like the Coastal Road and Atal Setu. He accused Uddhav Thackeray of stalling several key infrastructure projects initiated by the BJP-led government, which were later completed in the last two and a half years.

Fadnavis reiterated his ambitious goal to make Mumbai a "59-minute city" by 2029. He highlighted that with the Aqua Line (Metro 3) and the upcoming phases of the 411 km network, commuters will soon be able to cross the city from any point to another in under an hour.

Fadnavis officially moved the focus toward sustainable development with the Green Mumbai initiative.

“Mumbai has become the first South Asian city to institutionalise climate budgeting,” he said, adding that he is committed to Rs 17,000 crore (38 per cent of the BMC’s capital expenditure) specifically to green projects.

To combat pollution, the government is now monitoring over 1,000 construction sites in real-time to ensure dust and air quality standards are met.

He framed these efforts as a concrete roadmap toward making Mumbai Net Zero by 2050.

Fadnavis hinted that MahaYuti is running on a platform of “Development + Security + Identity.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor