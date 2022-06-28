Mumbai: MMRC completes downline from Colaba to SEEPZ

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation achieved its 41st breakthrough after the tunnel boring machine (TBM) Tansa-2 completed its final downline, informed the officials on Tuesday.

The downline drive was 832.5 metres long and completed in 263 days.

With this, the entire downline of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (MML-3) from Colaba to SEEPZ has been completed using a total of 555 concrete rings from Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central metro station.

"MMRC achieved its 41st breakthrough as TBM Tansa-2 completed its final downline drive of 832.5m in 263 days using 555 concrete rings frm Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central Metro Station.With this, entire downline of #MML-3 from Colaba to SEEPZ is now complete," tweeted the Mumbai metro from it's official handle.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 will run along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor connecting Mumbai's key financial hubs.

Once implemented, MML-3 will reduce traffic by about 35% or by 4.5 lakh vehicles, leading to the decongestion of roads. Travel time will be reduced to 50 minutes from 100 minutes on the route.

The estimated cost of the project is over 30 thousand crores.

( With inputs from ANI )

