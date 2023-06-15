Mumbai Police arrests another accused in Sanjay Raut threat case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : One more accused has been arrested in connection with the death threat message to Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Mayur Shinde belongs to a political party and is an acquaintance of Raut's family, the police said.

The Mumbai Police further said that other accused had placed the threat calls at Shinde's behest.

The other four accused Rizwan Ansari, Shahid Ansari, Akash Patel and Munna were arrested earlier.

On June 8, Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar received death threats over phone calls from unknown persons.

On June 10, Mumbai police arrested two men from the eastern suburb of Govandi in connection with the case. Among the arrested accused, one of them was an autorickshaw driver and another an interior designing worker.

