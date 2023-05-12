Mumbai Ram Navami violence: Accused approaches Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : An accused in an alleged communal incident during the Ram Navami procession in Mumbai's Malad on Friday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking have an FIR against him quashed.

Jameel Merchant is an accused in Ram Navami procession-related communal tensions in Malv Malad.

In his plea, Jameel requested that the HC constitute a Judicial Commission to probe the incident.

He claimed that he was not involved in any kind of provocation and on the contrary, was helping the police to maintain the law and order situation.

Last month, the Mumbai Police apprehended several people in connection with a communal incident during a Ram Navami procession in Malw area of Malad, a northern suburb of Mumbai.

Further details are awaited.

