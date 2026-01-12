Mumbai remarks twisted for political gains: TN BJP leader defends Annamalai

Chennai, Jan 12 A.N.S. Prasad, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu BJP strongly defended party leader K. Annamalai, accusing political rivals in Maharashtra of deliberately distorting his remarks on Mumbai to provoke controversy during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election campaign.

In a statement, Prasad said Annamalai’s comments were meant to honour Mumbai as a global city that transcends regional boundaries, shaped by its economic vitality and the inclusive spirit of the Marathi people.

“He spoke about Mumbai’s stature as India’s financial capital and a symbol of national aspiration. At no point were his words intended to diminish Maharashtra’s pride or identity,” Prasad said.

The BJP alleged that sections of the Opposition had selectively interpreted Annamalai’s remarks for partisan advantage.

Prasad criticised demands for action against Annamalai raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, stating that such calls undermine constitutional protections for free speech.

“In a democracy, disagreement cannot become grounds for criminalisation, especially when there is no insult or malice,” he added.

The row escalated further after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reportedly made remarks containing violent overtones against Annamalai.

Prasad condemned the language, saying it lowered the standard of political discourse and risked inciting hostility.

“Threats and intimidation have no place in public life. They run contrary to the values of fraternity and mutual respect that bind our federal structure,” he said.

Emphasising Maharashtra’s historic role in strengthening India’s unity, Prasad said the people of the state have always embodied courage, culture, and generosity. He argued that attempts to portray Annamalai as anti-Maharashtra were “factually wrong and morally irresponsible”.

Prasad also highlighted Annamalai’s public admiration for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra’s heroic legacy, describing the BJP leader as a disciplined former IPS officer who believes firmly in the idea of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Calling for calm and reconciliation, the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson urged leaders across parties to withdraw divisive statements and focus on constructive politics.

“True statesmanship lies in strengthening regional pride while reinforcing national unity. Mumbai is the heart of Maharashtra and one of India’s foremost global beacons. That reality should unite us, not divide us,” Prasad said.

