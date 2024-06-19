Mumbai Tops List of India's Most Expensive Cities in 2024 Cost of Living Survey

Mumbai has emerged as one of the most expensive city in India, followed by the capital city, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Pune. This ranking is based on the '2024 Cost of Living' survey conducted by the global organization Mercer. The survey highlighted that the cost of personal care, electricity, transportation, house rent, and other essentials is very high in Mumbai.

Despite Mumbai's significant jump of 11 places in the list of most expensive cities, it did not make it to the top 100 cities globally, ranking 136th worldwide. Hong Kong topped the global list as the most expensive city.

India's Most Expensive Cities:

1. Mumbai

2. New Delhi

3. Chennai

4. Bangalore

5. Hyderabad

6. Pune

7. Kolkata

World's Most Expensive Cities:

1. Hong Kong

2. Singapore

3. Zurich

4. Geneva

5. Basel

6. Bern

7. New York City

Mumbai's high living costs are driven by expensive personal care, electricity, transportation, and housing. Meanwhile, on a global scale, cities like Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, and New York City are leading due to their high costs of living.