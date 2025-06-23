Mumbai: Water Tanker Plunges into Bhayandar Creek After Crashing Through Versova Bridge Barricades (Watch Video)

In a dramatic incident early this morning, a water tanker crashed through the barricades on the old Versova bridge and plunged into the Bhayandar creek, sending shockwaves through morning commuters and sparking widespread chaos.

Post the incident there was a sudden slowdown in traffic as several commuters stopped to record videos of the scene, further disrupting movement along the already busy route. Authorities have urged the public not to obstruct rescue efforts by crowding the area or filming the operation.

Police and civic officials launched an immediate rescue operation. As of now, there are no confirmed details about the driver's condition or whether there were any passengers in the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials have cordoned off the area and are advising motorists to use alternative routes until the site is cleared. Further updates are awaited. Authorities urged the public to cooperate and avoid obstructing rescue efforts.