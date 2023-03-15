Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, informed police on Wednesday.
Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.
"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.
The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.
An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.
