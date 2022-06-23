Mundka fire incident: 4 more DNA profiles of victims identified, body sent to family

After matching the DNA samples of the people who died in the fire incident that took place at an office building near the Mundka metro station on May 13, the Forensic Science and Laboratory (FSL) identified four DNA profiles on Wednesday which are yet to be handed over to their family members, the police informed on Thursday.

As per the reports at least 27 bodies were recovered after the incident took place, of which 22 dead bodies have already been handed over to their respective families.

Of the remaining five bodies, two DNA reports were pending from the FSL, which the Delhi Police discussed with the laboratory's director on Wednesday late night.

Of these two pending bodies, one was identified as Ranju Devi, which will be handed over to her family today, while the other one is yet to be identified and hence will continue to remain in Mortuary till then.

In the early stage of the case, eight dead bodies were handed over to their family members on June 7. Further, the FSL authorities handed over DNA profiles of three unknown dead bodies on the evening of June 7.

Earlier, Forensic Science and Laboratory team has given DNA sample reports to the Delhi Police team. Forensic teams have matched several samples with the missing persons' family DNA.

The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.

On May 23, a Delhi court granted three days of police custody of the building's owners-- Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the said fire tragedy case.

( With inputs from ANI )

