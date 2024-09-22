Munirathna Naidu Rape Case: BJP MLA Alleges Conspiracy By Ruling Congress Party; DK Shivkumar Reacts

Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency MLA Munirathna, who is facing rape charges, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, i.e., till 5th October 2024. The court has ordered on Friday, after 10 hours of continuous questioning by Kaggalipura police station. The court gave an order and handed over to judicial custody. When the judge asked whether the accused should be handed over to the police, the lawyer said that the case had already been investigated. In this background, Munirathna was handed over to judicial custody. He was immediately taken to Parappana Agrahara Jail. Three days ago, the court granted conditional bail to Munirathna, who was jailed in a case of caste abuse and death threats to a BBMP contractor. Munirathna was arrested by the Kaggalipura police as he was coming out of Parappana Agrahara Jail on Friday morning.

I am ready to resign as an MLA if required. No one wants this kind of mental harassment, if you want, take the resignation letter now, Swami..!! On rape charges. This is how the arrested BJP MLA Munirathna appeared before the judge of the Special People's Court in Bengaluru. Munirathna after being interrogated by Kaggalipura police in the Ramnagar district presented before the court in the morning. At this time, the justices put some questions to the accused about the case. Muniratna continued, saying that this is a systematic conspiracy of the ruling Congress party. I have maintained my dignity in public life. To tell the truth, that woman used to send me obscene videos on her mobile and incite me to watch them. I have never done such a despicable thing. He expressed pain that the political opponents in my constituency have joined hands with some influential people to carry out such a conspiracy.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned that BJP and JDS leaders should know the truth and speak. Talking to the media, he said that it is not clear yet who is involved in this case, it is better to speak after checking everything. JDS and BJP leaders should answer, not us, he said. They are doing politics of revenge and criticism in this case.

Formation of SIT: It has been decided to form a special investigation team to investigate the activities of MLA Munirathna, and an official order is likely to come out from the government at any moment. Many cases have been registered against Munirathna. Thus, a case has been registered on various charges including honeytrap, HIV spread infection and rape which have come to light. Since 2009, many cases against Munirath are at various stages. Keeping the files of BBMP in his house, hundreds of crores of rupees in the works and there are many complaints including illegality. There are allegations that Munirathna will go to any lengths to suppress political opponents. In this background, Munirathna has committed several misdeeds, which are coming to light one by one.

Prominent leaders of the Okkaliga community held a meeting and expressed strong anger against Munirathna's statements. They met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and requested him to form a special investigation team to investigate all the complaints against him. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given instructions to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara to take action for the formation of SIT, according to which, the formation of SIT is almost certain and an official order is likely to come out at any moment.