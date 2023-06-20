Murder convict held for killing child in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, June 20 A 35-year-old man, who was out on bail in a murder case of a child, and his wife have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly killing his employer's seven-year-old son after kidnapping him, police said.

The main accused, Arun Chand a.k.a. Alok Jatav, a resident of Aligarh, was nabbed following a police encounter from Araniya area of Bulandshahr in which he sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

Wife Rajni, 33, was found to be involved in the crime during questioning.

Arun was sent to jail in 2016 for abducting and murdering a four-month-old boy from Chhatari area of Bulandshahr and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, on the orders issued by the high court, he was granted bail six months ago.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar, said, "Both the accused were produced before the court and sent to jail on Monday."



