Murder Inside Saket Court Lock-Up: Tihar Inmate Killed, by Fellow Prisoners Over Old Rivalry

A man identified as Aman, who was in judicial custody, was allegedly killed by two fellow inmates inside the lock-up of Saket Court on Wednesday, police officials confirmed. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred in Kharja No. 5 of the court’s lock-up area, where undertrial prisoners were being held ahead of their court hearings. Aman was reportedly attacked by inmates Jitender and Jaidev while awaiting his hearing. The three were among several prisoners brought from Tihar Jail No. 8 for proceedings scheduled on the same day.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the fatal assault was a longstanding personal enmity between Aman and Jitender. Police revealed that in 2024, when both men were out of jail, Aman had allegedly attacked Jitender and his brother with a knife — an act that appears to have triggered the revenge attack inside the court premises.

“In Kharja No. 5, multiple undertrial prisoners were present, including the deceased Aman. During this time, Jitender and Jaidev assaulted Aman,” a Delhi Police official told news agency ANI. "There was prior animosity between Aman and Jitender, which seems to have led to this violent incident." Authorities are now probing how such an attack could take place in a high-security area under police watch. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine potential lapses in protocol and security arrangements.