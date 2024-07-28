'Murder, not an accident': BJP blames AAP govt for Delhi coaching centre mishap

New Delhi, July 28 The BJP has blamed the AAP government for the death of two UPSC aspirants who died on Saturday after water suddenly entered the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar.

Reacting to the incident, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not an accident but a murder committed by the Aam Aadmi Party; it is criminal negligence due to which at least two girls have lost their lives..."

Referring to the recent death of another UPSC aspirant who was electrocuted while trying to cross a waterlogged street in Patel Nagar, Poonawalla said, "Many deaths have occurred in a similar manner. Do the lives of Delhiites have no value? The only priority of (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party government is to hold press conferences, give advertisements and blame others."

The BJP spokesperson held the AAP government responsible for waterlogging in Delhi.

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP government of "siphoning off" the money meant for cleaning drains. He said that Delhi gets flooded even if it rains for an hour.

Taking a dig at AAP minister Atishi's announcement for a magisterial inquiry into the Rajendra Nagar incident, Sirsa said that an investigation needs to be done on Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers who "looted" Delhi.

He also held the AAP government responsible for the death of the two UPSC aspirants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor