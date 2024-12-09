Murshidabad Bomb Blast: House Collapses During Crude Bomb Production, Killing Three In West Bengal (Watch Video)

A powerful explosion occurred in a residential house in Murshidabad on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of three people who were reportedly involved in the illegal manufacturing of crude bombs. The blast was so intense that it caused the house to collapse, leaving a scene of destruction. The explosion shook the neighborhood in the early hours of the morning, causing panic among local residents. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud blast followed by a large cloud of smoke rising from the location. Investigators later confirmed that the site was used for the production of crude bombs.

Local authorities confirmed that three individuals died at the scene, and there are concerns that more people may be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway, and officials fear that the death toll could increase as more wreckage is cleared. The police have secured the area and initiated an investigation. Initial findings suggest that the explosion may have been caused by improper handling of explosive materials. Law enforcement is also looking into the source of these materials and identifying those involved in this illegal activity.

VIDEO | West Bengal: At least three people have been reportedly killed in an explosion at a house in #Murshidabad. More details are awaited.



Murshidabad has experienced similar incidents of crude bomb explosions in the past, often linked to criminal activities or political tensions. Authorities are now committed to cracking down on illegal manufacturing operations to prevent future tragedies.