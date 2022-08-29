Murugha Mutt sexual assault case: Let the truth come out, says Karnataka Minister V Somanna

Let the truth come out, said Karnataka minister V Somanna on Monday regarding the alleged sexual assault case against Chitradurga-based Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

"Let the police investigate the case and let the truth come out. It is not appropriate to speak on the case as an investigation is underway," Somanna said.

Earlier, an FIR under the POCSO Act was registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Math in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.The FIR has been filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years.

Speaking about it, Lahar Singh Siroya, Member of Parliament said, "This is an extremely shocking and sad development. Each time something like this happens, it shakes our confidence in our surroundings and our people. As a society, we owe it to ourselves that these allegations are probed thoroughly and impartially. The Karnataka government and all political parties have to ensure that there are no pulls, pressures, politics and interference in this case. The girls deserve nothing but justice."

"If there is even an iota of doubt that interests of justice will be served better if this case is transferred outside Karnataka, then that too should be considered. In this case, not only perceptions matter but restoring confidence in the health of our society is important. All of us have a crucial role to play in that respect," the MP added.

Speaking on the same, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said that the law is the same for everyone.

"The law is the same for everyone. The CM has clearly stated that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath, the lawyer of the Mutt, visited the Muruga Mutt.

Speaking on the pontiff's absconding accusation, Vishwanath said, "I stayed with Swamiji yesterday till 11.30 pm. I've no info about him moving to an unknown place. He said that a false case has been filed against him. He said that devotees were visiting the Mutt. He may have gone to seek legal advice."

"He was told to get treatment due to his health condition and was fine. Notice under 164 can also be issued on receipt of the statement. There is no legal framework for this case," said Vishwanath, lawyer of Chitradurga mutt on alleged sexual assault case against the chief pontiff.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor