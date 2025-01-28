Muslim groups decry UCC in Uttarakhand, call it ‘unconstitutional’

New Delhi, Jan 28 All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and several Muslim organisations have strongly condemned the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, calling it deeply “unfortunate and harmful to the country.”

The Muslim leaders have also raised concerns over the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s (JPC) actions on the Waqf Bill, accusing it of violating democratic values and exceeding its limits.

In a joint statement, the AIMPLB and various Muslim organisations asserted that the UCC law in Uttarakhand is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and an assault on the fundamental rights of citizens. They stated that the law is "absolutely unacceptable" as it undermines the freedom of citizens, including Muslims, to practice their religion and follow its teachings, which are guaranteed by the Constitution.

"The Constitution of the country guarantees all citizens, including Muslims, the freedom to practice their religious beliefs and follow religious teachings. Muslim personal law is an integral part of Islam, which is protected under the Shariat Application Act, 1937," said the AIMPLB in a statement. It further argued that no state has the right to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

The Muslim leaders reiterated that they would challenge the UCC law in court, with the AIMPLB having decided to do so during its meeting in Bengaluru. The statement also referenced a joint press conference held last July where leaders of various communities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Dalits, and Adivasis, made it clear that they would never accept the UCC under any circumstances.

"We appeal to the Muslims and other citizens of Uttarakhand not to get panicked and not to compromise on their religious laws. Inshallah, we will oppose this at every level within the democratic framework," the AIMPLB urged.

Muslim organisations have also slammed the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf, accusing it of disregarding parliamentary rules and democratic traditions while considering the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The committee's recommendations to approve the bill, which ignored the views and sentiments of millions of people, were described as "unreasonable" and "undemocratic."

"The JPC has shown blatant disregard for parliamentary rules and boundaries, conducting its proceedings while disregarding all democratic values and traditions," the statement said.

The Muslim organisations had presented their objections both in writing and orally, with millions of emails sent to the committee opposing the bill.

According to the AIMPLB, a total of 36.6 million emails were sent, alongside additional submissions from other Muslim organisations.

The AIMPLB also expressed its firm stance against any attempt to seize or destroy Waqf properties, with the leaders declaring that they would not allow anyone to manipulate or usurp these properties.

The Board and other organisations asserted that any attempt to seize minority properties would be considered "sheer oppression," which would not be accepted by justice-loving people.

"We regret that the NDA’s allied parties have failed to uphold their responsibilities and supported the BJP's communal agenda. We appeal to the secular opposition parties to unite and strongly oppose this bill if it is presented in Parliament," the statement read.

The Muslim organisations have demanded that the government withdraw the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill and retain the previous law. If this demand is not met, they warned that Muslims would have no option but to protest in the streets and resort to other democratic means, including a nationwide agitation movement.

"We will use all democratic and constitutional means, including a nationwide agitation movement. If needed, we may come on the streets or go to jail for this cause, we will not hesitate to do so," the statement concluded.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President, AIMPLB and other office-bearers of organisations such as Jamiat Ulema Hind and Jamiat Ahle Hadith are signatories to the statement.

