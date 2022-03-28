Muslim man gets murder for celebrating BJP's victory in UP CM Yogi orders inquiry

A Muslim man in Kushinagar has been murdered for promoting the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Uttar Pradesh responding to the same UP CM Yogi has ordered a probe. The man is identified as Babar Ali, on Sunday he was beaten up allegedly by his neighbors in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district because he had participated in BJP's election campaign and also celebrated the victory of the party in the assembly elections which was held recently.

According to Babur's family, their neighbors were angry over Babur's support for BJP. And after the victory of the party he distributed sweets in the locality, his family claimed. His family also claimed that the neighbor had repeatedly warned him not to support BJP.

After the matter come to light CM Yogi's office on its Twitter wrote, #UPCM Mr. @myogiadityanath Ji has deeply condoled the death of Mr. Babar Ji of Kathgharhi village of Kushinagar due to beating by the people. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed the officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter."