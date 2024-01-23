Muslim woman in UP names newborn son after Ram

Firozabad, Jan 23 A Muslim woman, who delivered her child on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, has named her newborn baby Ram Rahim because he was born on the day of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dr Naveen Jain, the in-charge of the District Women hospital, said that a woman, Farzana, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

"Both the child and the mother are fine", Dr Jain said.

"The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim," he added.

Banu said that she has named the child as Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

The whole nation celebrated with fervour after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Millions of countrymen celebrated the occasion by lighting lamps and singing bhajans.

