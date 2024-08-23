Muslim Zomato Delivery Personnel Allegedly Abducted and Tortured in Lucknow Over Religious Identity

In a disturbing incident in Lucknow, a Muslim Zomato delivery worker has alleged that he was abducted, tortured, and threatened with death due to his religious identity. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim, the horrifying episode unfolded when the delivery personnel was held captive for approximately 1.5 hours.

The victim claims that his assailants subjected him to severe physical and psychological abuse. They reportedly threw a glass of alcohol on him, used a helmet to beat him, and issued life-threatening warnings. The attackers allegedly targeted him specifically because of his Muslim identity, reflecting a troubling pattern of religious intolerance and violence.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations, and the case has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters. Community leaders and human rights organizations are calling for swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of delivery personnel and others facing similar threats.

