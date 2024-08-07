Muslims should not be misled on Waqf Act issue: AISSC head

New Delhi, Aug 7 Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, head of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) and lineal descendant of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty appealed to Muslims not to be misled on the Delhi Waqf Act issue by vested interests.

Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said, "The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council welcomes the decision of the government. We want a Dargah Board to be formed in it. We have talked to NSA Ajit Doval regarding this and are hoping that he will convey our views to the Centre and appropriate amendments will be made to it."

"We have full faith in the central and state governments that they will work with complete transparency in this matter. No one should have any objection to this, we hope that the draft of the Waqf Amendment Bill will be transparent and strong," he said while talking to reporters at the India Islamic Cultural Center in New Delhi.

He said, "Those who are opposing this Bill are trying to divide society based on religion by spreading false propaganda. They are behaving irresponsibly. It would be better if instead of opposing, they help the government by giving good suggestions. So that the government can make a good law through this Bill and the Muslim society can be uplifted by making proper use of the valuable lands of Waqf."

Syed Naseruddin Chishty said that after examining the draft, they would submit their recommendations and proposals related to the interests of the Dargah.

“Because the existing law has failed to make clear provisions regarding the status of the Dargah, its customs and traditions,” he stated.

The Modi government is reportedly preparing to introduce a Bill in Parliament proposing 40 amendments to the Waqf Act.

