Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: Four Killed, Three Injured in Car-Truck Collision on Delhi-Dehradun Highway (Watch Video)

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, September 12, 2024: Four people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a speeding car and a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday morning.

According to regional media reports, the accident occurred around 5 a.m. when a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, carrying seven people, rammed into a truck from behind. The force of the impact left the car severely damaged. Four of the occupants died at the scene, while the remaining three were taken to a hospital in Meerut and are reported to be in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Ratan, Bhola, Jugal, and Rahul, all of whom were businessmen from Gonda village in Aligarh. The truck driver fled the scene following the accident.

Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and notified the families of the deceased. According to reports, police have launched an investigation and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).