"MVA going through Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada", Shinde reacts to NCP leader's remarks over 'next' Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : A day after Jayant Patil claimed that the "next" Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), State CM Eknath Shinde on Monday hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saying that the opposition tripartite is going through "Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada" (a work is spoiled when three people are involved in it).

CM Shinde said that there is competition within Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress to become Chief Minister.

Shinde's remarks came after NCP leader Jayant Patil's statement triggered a controversy in the political aisles of Maharashtra.

The NCP leader on Sunday had said that nearly everyone had accepted that the next chief Minister of State would be from his party. Patil's statements also found significance as they came during a time when another NCP leader and current Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar's posters, projecting him as the next CM of Maharashtra, were put up in Osmanabad, Mumbai, Pune among several districts of the State, triggering a spark among the MVA.

Reacting to this, Shinde said, "It is the public who decides who will be the chief minister. No one becomes a CM by putting up posters."

"We are public servants and will keep doing public service," he added.

