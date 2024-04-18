MVA's Lok Sabha nominees Supriya Sule & Amol Kolhe file candidatures

Pune, April 18 Amid a massive show of strength, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi supported Nationalist Congress Party (SP) nominees Supriya Sule and Amol R. Kolhe filed their nominations from Maharashtra's Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

The duo arrived in a huge procession with thousands of activists, family members and leaders of different parties to the Council Hall in Pune and submitted their nomination papers as NCP (SP) candidates contesting on the new 'Trumpeter' symbol.

Senior leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) plus other smaller allies, past and present legislators and workers were present to greet and cheer them for the electoral challenge ahead.

They included Balasaheb Thorat, Sachin Ahir, Vishwajeet Kadam, Sangram Thopse, Sanjay Jagtap, Ashok Pawar, Jaydev Gaikwad, Yug Pawar, Tejsingh Patil, Appasaheb Pawar, Rambhau Tule and others.

Both Sule and Kolhe are sitting MPs, with a distinguished record of performance in the Lok Sabha. Three-time MP Supriya Sule – who is pitted against her 'bhabhi', Sunetra A. Pawar, the wife of Deputy CM and NCP President Ajit Pawar – expressed confidence that the people of Baramati who have always had deep love and affection for Sharad Pawar and would get their support in the upcoming May 7 elections.

"I am seeking the opportunity to represent this seat again in the LS… I am fighting for the people, dignity of women, farmers, workers and the pride of Maharashtra, besides the principles of my father. I am confident that the people of my constituency will stand solidly with me in this fight," said Sule.

Kolhe will be locking horns with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominee Shivajirao A. Patil, a former two-time MP, whom he (Kolhe) had trounced in 2019.

