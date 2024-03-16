“My Dear Family”: PM Modi’s Open Letter Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Dates Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a widely circulated open letter addressed to all citizens ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha elections announcement, highlighted several significant governmental initiatives, notably the revocation of Article 370 and the introduction of GST. He conveyed appreciation for the widespread backing received from the populace for these measures.

In his letter, which has been addressed to my dear family members, in line with the BJP’s “Modi Ka Parivaar” (Modi’s family) narrative, the PM said: “Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me.”

The government's earnest endeavors to enhance the quality of life for marginalized segments including the poor, farmers, youth, and women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significant strides witnessed in their lives over the past decade as the administration's paramount achievement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the transformative changes in people's lives to the various schemes and programs implemented by the government, labeling it as the administration's most significant achievement over the preceding decade.

The Prime Minister attributed the success of initiatives such as the provision of pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, universal access to electricity, water, and LPG, free medical treatments via Ayushman Bharat, financial aid to farmers, and support to women through schemes like Matru Vandana Yojana, to the trust bestowed upon him by the citizens.

