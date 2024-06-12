My Dilemma Is Whether I Should Be MP of Wayanad or Rae Bareli, Says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader who emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections from both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, expressed uncertainty regarding which constituency he should vacate, presenting a dilemma for the seasoned politician.

Despite the uncertainty, Gandhi assured that whatever choice he makes, it will be met with approval from both constituencies. Expressing gratitude to the voters of Wayanad for electing him to a second term in the Lok Sabha, he stated, "I look forward to seeing you soon."

"I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision," the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting here.

It is his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time. Gandhi took a swipe at Narendra Modi, remarking that unlike the Prime Minister, he does not claim to receive divine directives on what actions to take. In a satirical jab at Modi, the Congress leader quipped that while the Prime Minister supposedly receives divine guidance to hand over the nation's significant airports and power plants to Adani.

"But, I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me it is easy. I just talk to the people and they tell me what to do," Gandhi said.