My uncle was always a family man: Manmohan Singh’s nephew

Kolkata, Dec 27 Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who died last night was a true family man and even as the executive head of the country, he was most cordial with family, recollected Gurdeep Singh, nephew of the departed statesman.

Gurdeep Singh stays in Kolkata with his 85-year-old mother Govind Kaur, the younger sister of Dr Manmohan Singh.

“He was my maternal uncle and my mother's elder brother. Our relationship with him was as normal and cordial as it happens in any family even when he was holding important portfolios including the Prime Minister of India,” said Gurdeep Singh while speaking to IANS

According to him, despite his busy schedule, the former Indian Prime Minister was always in touch with them. “My father was diagnosed in 2004. At that point of time, my uncle kept on calling me regularly despite his busy schedule and enquired about the medical conditions of my father. After the demise of my father, he immediately came to Kolkata to stand by us. He was then the Prime Minister of India,” recalled Gurdeep Singh.

He said that even as Prime Minister of the country, family matters were quite important for Dr Singh. Gurdeep Singh also recollected a nostalgic moment of the former Prime Minister interacting with his mother over a video call from New Delhi.

“In September this year I met him when I went to New Delhi. Then I requested him to speak to my mother over a video call. That was really a nostalgic moment,” Gurdeep Singh recalled.

He informed that some of his family members have already reached Delhi from Kolkata. “My mother was also very keen to go. But her medical conditions are not suitable for travel. I will be leaving for New Delhi on Saturday morning,” Gurdeep Singh said.

