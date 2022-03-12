‘My wife is a man,’: man files plea in SC, demands cheating case against wife

A husband has filed a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against his wife. The husband has claimed that his wife has betrayed him. The husband claims that my wife is a man and not a woman. The husband has submitted a medical report to the court. Petitioner's wife is born with Imperforate Hymen disorder. Hymen completely obstructs the vagina without opening it. The Supreme Court has indicated its readiness to consider her husband's petition. The case was heard in court yesterday.

Senior counsel NK Modi defended her husband. An offense under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code should be registered in this case. Because his wife has cheated on him, Modi demanded. The wife is a man, not a woman. As a result, she has betrayed her husband. The court should look into the medical report. My client was cheated in the name of marriage. The accused knew about her secrets while getting married. However, she hid it, the lawyers argued.

A wife cannot be called a woman because she is an imperfect hymen. The medical report is proof of that, the lawyer said. Can you say that the wife is not a woman because of the imperfect hymen on it? According to the medical report, the woman's uterus was normal, the court noted. Lawyers told the court that the wife had not only a hymen with a hole, but also a penis. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The judges asked, "What is your demand for client?" He should be prosecuted in this case and her father along with his wife should be prosecuted, they should be punished, the lawyers said.