Mizoram Plane Crash: Six Injured After Myanmar Military Aircraft Crashes

A Myanmar military aircraft veered off the runway at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, resulting in injuries to at least six individuals, according to reports from news agency ANI. The plane, carrying 14 people and the pilot, experienced the incident, and those injured were subsequently taken to Lengpui Hospital, as confirmed by the Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP) to ANI.

