Mysuru Dasara elephant Arjuna dies during rescue operation

Arjuna, the renowned elephant that bore the golden howdah from 2012 to 2019, passed away following a confrontation with a wild elephant during a rescue mission in Yasalur, Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Monday.

Arjuna, aged 63, had been a prominent participant in the Mysuru Dasara for a span of 22 years. Saurabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Wildlife Division, officially verified the demise of Arjuna. Tragically, a wild elephant intruded upon the rescue operation, launching an attack on Arjuna, leading to his collapse and subsequent death.

Arjuna was dispatched for a rescue operation on November 23 from the Balle elephant camp to the Hassan division, as reported by Harshkumar Chikkaranaragunda, DCF of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The majestic sight of Arjuna walking with grandeur, particularly during the Mysuru Dasara procession, was a captivating spectacle for the numerous onlookers who gathered to catch a glimpse of the elephants on Vijayadashami.

Standing at an impressive 2.95 meters in height and measuring 3.75 meters in length, the formidable Arjuna weighed an astounding 5,775 kilograms. Notably, he served as the carrier for the 750 kg Golden Howdah for a remarkable eight-year period, spanning from 2012 to 2019. Even beyond this tenure, Arjuna continued to actively participate in Dasara festivities.