Nadda speaks with Jairam Thakur, asks Himachal BJP workers to help people affected by heavy rains

New Delhi [India], July 10 : BJP chief JP Nadda has spoken with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal to assess the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state.

Nadda also called upon the party workers to extend assistance to the affected people.

Himachal Pradesh received heavy rainfall in the past few days. The monsoon hit the state on June 24.

The rainfall has caused disruption in the lives of people of the state with several areas witnessing landslides.

The state government announced that all schools and colleges would remain closed on July 10 and 11.

Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains during the day.

The weather office on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, six people were stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi due to the rise in the water level of the Beas river.

The Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed due to heavy rains. Parts of north India witnessed loss of life and property and disruption in transport and power due to recurrent showers.

