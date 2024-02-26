Nafe Singh Rathee Killed: Former MLA Among 12 Booked in INLD Haryana Chief Murder Case

On Monday, the police booked a former Haryana MLA and 11 other individuals regarding the murder of the Indian National Lok Dal’s state unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker in Bahadurgarh, near Delhi.

The incident occurred when Rathee and party worker Jai Kishan were shot dead by assailants on Sunday. Additionally, three private gunmen hired by the former MLA Rathee for security were injured in the attack. In an FIR registered on Monday, police named former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal. The FIR also mentions five unnamed people.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of murder. The family of Nafe Singh Rathee has refused to perform his last rites until those responsible for his murder are apprehended.

The attack on the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit chief occurred just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, prompting strong reactions from opposition parties, who criticized the state's BJP-led government for what they perceived as a breakdown in law and order.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured on Sunday that every perpetrator involved in the case would face consequences. He directed the police to swiftly apprehend the accused and ensure stringent action against them. INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Nafe Singh Rathee with security despite a threat to his life. He also demanded a CBI probe into the incident.