Nagaland assembly to get at least 2 women members for first time

Nagaland has created history by electing two women candidates for the first time in state's history. Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu won from Western Angami AC and Dimapur-III respectively. The outcome of the keenly-fought battle in the three northeastern states is likely to have a bearing on the prospects of national parties in the series of state polls later this year.

While elections have been held in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya, six more states -- Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka -- will go for polls later this year before the big battle of Lok Sabha in 2024. BJP is hopeful that a positive outcome in state elections will give it momentum for the poll battles ahead.Stakes are high for the BJP as the three results will signal if it has deepened roots in Tripura, a Left bastion captured by the party in 2018, and made further inroads in Meghalaya and Nagaland, or the opposition has managed to dent its influence.