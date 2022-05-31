Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 to declare today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2022 10:34 AM 2022-05-31T10:34:12+5:30 2022-05-31T10:34:33+5:30
Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) Term 2 examination results today. Candidates can check their results on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. “The provisional result of HSLC and HSSLC examination 2022 including HSLC compartment examination 2022 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 31st May”, reads the official notification.
NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result: List of websites to check
- nbsenl.edu.in
- www.results.shiksha
- www.examresults.net
- www.indiaresults.com
Know how to check the results
- Visit the official website nbsenl.edu.in
- Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link
- Enter your login details as asked.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take the printout of it for future use.