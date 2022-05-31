Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 to declare today

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) Term 2 examination results today. Candidates can check their results on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. “The provisional result of HSLC and HSSLC examination 2022 including HSLC compartment examination 2022 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 31st May”, reads the official notification.

NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result: List of websites to check

nbsenl.edu.in

www.results.shiksha

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

Know how to check the results