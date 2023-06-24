Nagaland: Constitution of Autonomous Council for 6 eastern districts to be discussed on June 30

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 24 : Nagaland State Home Department through its Principal Secretary has proposed a consultative meeting on the provisions of the proposed proposal of the Government of India for the Constitution of an Autonomous Council for the Six Eastern Districts of the State.

The six districts namely Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak have been in talks of creating an Autonomous Council.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2023, at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, alongwith the Deputy Chief Ministers, Speaker, all the Ministers, MP Lok Sabha, MP Rajya Sabha, Chief Secretary and senior officials of the State Government will attend the meeting.

Further, the meeting will also be attended by Advisors and MLAs, while it has also requested the Tribal Bodies/Organizations to make it convenient to attend the meeting.

Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which represents the seven Naga tribes, has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland state since 2010.

