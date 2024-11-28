Nagaland Earthquake: 3.8 Magnitude Tremors Hit Kiphire District

A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kiphire, Nagaland, early Thursday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at approximately 7:22 AM IST at a depth of 65 kilometers beneath the surface. The epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 25.62° N and longitude 94.90° E, according to the NCS data.

No reports of casualties or significant damage have surfaced so far. Authorities have urged residents in the area to remain vigilant.