Nagaland govt names Air India Express as official travel partner of famed Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Nov 18 To celebrate Nagaland’s famed Hornbill Festival, Air India Express will feature a Tsungkotepsu-themed livery on one of its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, officials said on Monday.

A Nagaland Tourism Department official said that the airline will showcase the spirit of Nagaland on one of its 50 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft and has announced a 15 per cent discount on flights to and from Nagaland during the 10-day Hornbill Festival from December 1 to 10.

Tsungkotepsu is the traditional warrior shawl of the Ao Naga tribe in Nagaland.

The official said that the Nagaland government has named Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, as the official travel partner for the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2025, one of India’s most iconic celebrations of tribal heritage, music, food, and traditions.

The announcement underscores the airline’s commitment to create meaningful connections rooted in people, places, and stories, and celebrate India’s rich cultural tapestry through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative.

The announcement was made jointly by Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Chairman IDAN (Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland), along with Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, at the airline’s headquarters in Gurugram, on Monday.

The announcement was made in the presence of Nagaland government officials, including Theja Meru, Chairman, Task Force for Music and Arts, and Ababe Ezung, OSD, Transport Department, and senior leaders of the airline.

Welcoming Air India Express as the official Travel Partner, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “Nagaland is pleased to welcome Air India Express as the Travel Partner for Nagaland Tourism and the Hornbill Festival.”

He said that this collaboration marks an important step in strengthening connectivity, enhancing visitor experiences, and showcasing Nagaland to the rest of the country and the world. It is a welcome corporate partnership, and we look forward to the contributions of Air India Express towards our collective vision of nation-building. Together, we aim to create greater opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth in the Land of Festivals, the CM said.

Speaking about the association, Aloke Singh, MD, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Government of Nagaland for this year’s Hornbill Festival, a vibrant celebration of culture, music, and heritage. Under our overarching ‘Tales of India’ initiative, we celebrate the diverse cultural heritage and indigenous arts of our country.”

He said that the Hornbill Festival reflects the spirit, artistry, and colours of the region like no other. The Tsungkotepsu livery on the new Boeing 737-8 is a tribute to the rich artistic legacy of Nagaland, while also marking the first aircraft in our fleet to feature our newly retrofitted cabin. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Land of Festivals and supporting Nagaland’s growth as a cultural and tourism destination, Singh said.

As Nagaland prepares to welcome visitors from across India and around the world, Air India Express is bringing the celebrations closer with the arrival of its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, VT-BWD, featuring a striking livery inspired by the Tsungkotepsu design, a powerful symbol of identity and heritage, worn as a marker of great honour in the Ao tribe of Nagaland.

The aircraft will be received by the Chief Minister at Dimapur Airport on November 22. The airline will also facilitate the travel of artists and organisers for the festival, along with a dedicated Hornbill experience kiosk at Dimapur Airport, to welcome travellers to the colours and character of Nagaland from the moment they arrive.

To enhance accessibility and drive tourism and footfalls, Air India Express is offering a flat 15 per cent discount on direct and one-stop flights to Dimapur for bookings made between 20 and 30 November, for travel from 20 November to 15 December, using the promo code Hornbill on the airline’s award-winning website and mobile app.

Air India Express operates daily flights connecting Dimapur to Guwahati, with convenient one-stop onward connectivity from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Patna. The airline utilises the same aircraft from Dimapur to Guwahati and onward to Delhi, allowing guests to continue their journey to the national capital without a change of aircraft, ensuring a smoother and more seamless travel experience.

Across the Northeast region, the airline connects Guwahati with 126 weekly flights, Agartala with 21 weekly flights, Imphal with 21 weekly flights, and Dibrugarh with 14 weekly flights, strengthening mobility and access in the Northeast region.

Air India Express celebrates India’s cultural and festive fabric through thoughtful, guest-centric initiatives that incorporate local traditions into the travel experience.

From Sattvik meals during Navratri and festive menus for Diwali to Onam Sadya during Onam, and gestures such as distributing rakhis onboard for Raksha Bandhan, the airline brings the warmth of India’s celebrations to the skies. These experiences, with the airline’s new campaign ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, encourage travellers to discover the country’s diversity and cultural depth, both on the ground and in the air, an airline official said.

